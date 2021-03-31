 Skip to main content
Victim identified, shooter sought in south Tulsa homicide
Homicide

Police investigate a homicide at a duplex near 66th Street and Memorial Drive on Tuesday evening.

 Ian Maule , Tulsa World

The man killed in a south Tulsa shooting on Tuesday has been identified as investigators work to track down his shooter. 

Marcus Burkes, 41, was found dead of gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of East 65th Place, police said. His death is Tulsa's 11th homicide of 2021. 

A second victim, a friend of Burkes', was also shot and was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday evening. He remained hospitalized Wednesday, Lt. Brandon Watkins said, though information on his condition was not released. 

The second victim reportedly fled to next door after shots rang out in the duplex, and the shooter reportedly shot at the occupants of that home, as well. No one there was struck, a news release states. 

Investigators were still tracking down witnesses for interviews Wednesday afternoon, and Watkins said they could use help in identifying the shooter. 

Anyone with information about him and his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

