 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in Saturday fatal shooting

Victim identified in Saturday fatal shooting

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa police have identified the victim of a Saturday night fatal shooting at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Riverside Drive.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call at 1050 E. 61st St. around 10:30 p.m., where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. While there, they were told of a second person in the apartment who died of gunshot wounds.

The man who died of gunshot wounds was identified Monday in a news release as Eric Graves, 30. Police said Graves’ family has been notified.

Police said they are investigating Graves’ death as Tulsa’s ninth homicide of 2021.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determines state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute man on death row under McGirt ruling
Local News

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determines state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute man on death row under McGirt ruling

  • Updated

Citing a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued last year involving the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found Thursday the state lacked jurisdiction to prosecute a man currently on death row because the Chickasaw Nation was not formally disestablished.

Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News