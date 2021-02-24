 Skip to main content
Vandals sought after Holocaust statues damaged at Tulsa Jewish art museum

022521-tul-nws-holocaust

Vandals bent these five Holocaust tribute statues at their bases outside the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art and attempted to steal them, police said.

 Tulsa Police Department

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two young men or teenage boys who they say damaged Holocaust tribute statues.

Officers were notified Wednesday morning about the vandalism at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art after the two were seen on surveillance video knocking over five metal statues dedicated to Jewish children who were murdered in the Holocaust. Each statue is made of wire that is filled with 2,000 rocks. They were on pedestals outside the museum.

The two bent the statues to the ground at their bases and attempted to steal them but were unable to separate them from the pedestals, police said.

The vandals caused more than $15,000 worth of damage, the museum said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or who recognizes the vandals can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. Callers can remain anonymous.

