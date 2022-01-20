US Attorney charges former OBN agent with civil rights violations

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has charged a former Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officer with civil rights violations related to alleged falsified search warrants.

Tommy McGlasson, 37, of Vinita, faces two misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The misdemeanor charges were filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The information alleges McGlasson, while working as an OBN agent, submitted false information to obtain warrants to search for information contained within the Facebook accounts of two individuals identified only by their initials.

The charges allege McGlasson falsified the search warrants in September 2020 somewhere within the 11-county region in northern Oklahoma that includes Tulsa County and those in the northeast corner of the state.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said McGlasson worked at the agency from Sept. 20, 2018 to Sept. 22, 2020, when he was given the choice of resigning or being terminated.

“We were the ones that discovered it and alerted outside investigators to take over the case,” Woodward said, referring to the alleged acts.