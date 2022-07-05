Update: Woman shot during police standoff east of Gathering Place

A woman was shot during a standoff with police at a house just east of the Gathering Place on Tuesday evening.

The standoff began at a house apparently owned by the city of Tulsa in the 2800 block of South Cincinnati Avenue before 6:45 p.m., and two shots were heard just before 7:45 p.m. An ambulance then left with its siren activated after the woman was loaded into it.

Officer Andre Baul, a public information officer for the Tulsa Police Department, said the woman was taken to a hospital after the shots were fired.

He said the woman “did not fire shots. The shots were fired by us (police officers).”

The woman was on the house’s back deck at the time.

She was seen waving a gun and armed with a sword at different times during the standoff, but when asked whether she had a gun with her when she was shot, Baul said, “At this point, I can’t say for certain whether she — or, what action she took. The only people who know what happened are the officers who were back there.”

Only two officers were at the back of the house when the shots were fired, he said.

No information on the woman’s condition was released Tuesday night.

A police officer at the scene said neighbors had called the police about a woman who was squatting in what was supposed to be a vacant house near 28th Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

“It sounds like there has been a dispute that has been going on a long time with the city as far as her residence,” Baul said.

Tulsa County land records indicate that the house, formerly a residence, is now owned by the city of Tulsa.

The woman was yelling at officers and not making sense when they got there, Baul said, and then, about 30 minutes after officers arrived, she went back into the house and came back out with a sword.

Because she didn’t appear to have a gun, “we didn’t have to evacuate (neighbors) at that time,” Baul said. “It was later on when she came out with a weapon (gun), and she wasn’t really pointing it in any general direction.”

Baul said that for about an hour the woman repeatedly went inside and came back out, waving a gun and yelling at the officers. “We don’t know if any officers got the weapon waved at them or not,” he said.

Police were trying to talk to the woman or get her to come to them during all that time before the shots were fired, he said.

He said he didn’t think the officers used “less-lethal” weapons before firing the shots.

Police closed down the pedestrian and bicycle trail on the east side of the Gathering Place for a short time during the standoff, but the park was never locked down.

