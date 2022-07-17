 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Woman dies after shooting at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Center of Universe fatal shooting

Tulsa police are pictured at the scene where a woman was fatally shot at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe.

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Tulsa Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe, according to an early Sunday news release and a social media post.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a call from a security guard in the area near Archer Street and MLK Boulevard, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough wrote in the release. The guard reported hearing multiple gunshots from the Center of the Universe and seeing "people running all around."

Evidence recovered by officers at the scene reportedly included casings indicating "multiple rounds from different weapons had been fired."

Around 3:10 a.m., Tulsa police dispatched officers to Hillcrest Medical Center upon reports a shooting victim with life-threatening wounds had arrived by private car.

Witnesses in the private car said the shooting had occurred at the Center of the Universe, Turnbough wrote in the release, adding witnesses are still being interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.

People are also reading…

"At this time, we believe that an altercation took place between 2 groups of people and as one of the groups took off in a car, the other group fired several rounds at them," police said in a social media post.

Several rounds struck One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston Avenue, police said.

While one group was trying to drive away, an 18-year-old passenger in the car was struck and they rushed her to the hospital, police said.

"Unfortunately, her gunshot wound was fatal and she died from her injuries later in the morning," police said.

The victim's name was not released Sunday night.

"We are working on some leads in this investigation and could use help from anyone that has information about the shooting," police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

August 2021 video: Rival gangs 'seem to be shooting it up,' Tulsa police chief says: 'It is a community issue'

Read more at tulsaworld.com: Former gang member speaks out after wave of shootings in Tulsa

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Police say the homeowner noticed around 4 a.m. Thursday that a generator, a weed eater, and a chainsaw were missing from his garage. He filed a police report and later noticed that the generator appeared for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Officers worked with the home owner to set up a meet with the suspect and fictional buyer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert