Update: Woman dies after shooting at Center of the Universe, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe, according to an early Sunday news release and a social media post.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a call from a security guard in the area near Archer Street and MLK Boulevard, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough wrote in the release. The guard reported hearing multiple gunshots from the Center of the Universe and seeing "people running all around."

Evidence recovered by officers at the scene reportedly included casings indicating "multiple rounds from different weapons had been fired."

Around 3:10 a.m., Tulsa police dispatched officers to Hillcrest Medical Center upon reports a shooting victim with life-threatening wounds had arrived by private car.

Witnesses in the private car said the shooting had occurred at the Center of the Universe, Turnbough wrote in the release, adding witnesses are still being interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.

"At this time, we believe that an altercation took place between 2 groups of people and as one of the groups took off in a car, the other group fired several rounds at them," police said in a social media post.

Several rounds struck One Williams Center building at the intersection of 1st Street and Boston Avenue, police said.

While one group was trying to drive away, an 18-year-old passenger in the car was struck and they rushed her to the hospital, police said.

"Unfortunately, her gunshot wound was fatal and she died from her injuries later in the morning," police said.

The victim's name was not released Sunday night.

"We are working on some leads in this investigation and could use help from anyone that has information about the shooting," police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

August 2021 video: Rival gangs 'seem to be shooting it up,' Tulsa police chief says: 'It is a community issue'