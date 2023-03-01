Update: The driver of the black 2015 Hyundai Sonata, 40-year-old Latosha Smith, was taken into custody in connection with the fatal crash. According to Tulsa Police, Smith did not have a valid driver's license and "admitted to drinking prior to the collision and stated she had just lost her job."

Smith was booked into Tulsa County jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on felony complaints including first-degree manslaughter, DUI and eluding authorities. She remains held on bonds totaling $70,600.

The story below published in Thursday's Tulsa World:

Police have taken the suspect in a hit-and-run crash into custody after a pedestrian was killed Wednesday.

A 33-year-old woman was killed while walking near Admiral Place and Yale Avenue, according to police, who said the driver fled and also struck a pickup truck.

A witness reportedly followed the vehicle, a black sedan, and called 911.

“Officers quickly caught up with the suspect, and a short pursuit ensued,” police said in a social media post. “With significant damage to the suspect’s car, the pursuit ended at 11th and Sheridan. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Another pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was hospitalized in unknown condition. The driver of the pickup was also injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

