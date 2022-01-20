Update: Warrant issued in Tulsa's fifth homicide of 2022

A judge has issued an arrest warrant linked to a Wednesday morning fatal shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Huntsman issued the warrant late Wednesday, which alleges Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, committed first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamitric Landrum at the Sandy Park Apartments in the 6300 block of West 11th Place.

Police found Landrum, 20, in the 5900 block of Charles Page Boulevard after receiving a call about 1:18 a.m. Wednesday of a wrecked vehicle in the area, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of the arrest warrant.

Landrum, who was driving a white Ford Edge, had been shot once in the back. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, according to the affidavit.

Landrum’s girlfriend, who was a passenger in the Ford, was hospitalized, too, but with non-life threatening injuries, according to Tulsa Police.

The pair were in their apartment earlier that evening when the girlfriend heard someone trying to force open the front door and turn the door handle, according to the affidavit.