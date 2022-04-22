Update: Ware found guilty of first-degree murder in police shooting

Jurors delivered guilty verdicts Friday evening on all counts against a man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers.

David Anthony Ware faced, among other charges, one count of first-degree murder in the June 29, 2020, traffic-stop shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Johnson died the day after the shooting, and Zarkeshan survived critical injuries.

Ware was found guilty on the first-degree murder charge in the killing of Johnson and a shooting with intent to kill charge in the wounding of Zarkeshan.

The jury began its deliberations around 5:30 p.m. and announced its verdicts shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Zarkeshan stopped Ware about 3 a.m. near 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag. Ware could not produce a driver's license or insurance but refused to get out of the vehicle when Zarkeshan and Johnson told him to and said they were going to tow his vehicle. After several rounds of verbal orders and explanations, Johnson shocked Ware with a Taser and later sprayed him with pepper spray.

The men were physically attempting to wrench Ware from his vehicle when he pulled a firearm from under his driver’s seat, shooting each multiple times at close range.

During about three hours of closing statements, attorneys for the defense and prosecution tried to convince the jury of what resolve held Ware so firmly inside the car.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams argued it wasn't lawful for officers to tow the car because Ware had a valid license and insurance; he just couldn't find it. Ware was standing his ground in the face of what he believed was unlawful and unfair treatment, Adams said.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Ware didn't get out of his car because he knew a tow meant a search, and as a convicted felon with drugs and a gun in his car, he was one step away from jail and likely prison.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler termed Ware an "obstructionist," reminding the jury of Ware's responses to the officers during the stop, which were recorded on their body cameras, as well as his demeanor when he took the stand to testify.

Kunzweiler recounted a lie Ware admittedly told Zarkeshan about a minute into their initial interaction on the stop.

While Ware is searching for his license and insurance, Zarkeshan, a rookie officer who had been solo on the streets for about a month, can be heard noting Ware looks "awful shaky," and asking whether there was anything in the car he should know about.

"Drugs, guns? No heroin, meth or anything like that?" Zarkeshan can be heard saying.

Ware answered no, chalking up his nerves to not being able to find his ID, but jurors later heard evidence that every one of those things was in Ware's car.

After testifying that he thought he had a right not to incriminate himself — Oklahoma law requires motorists to disclose their possession of a firearm to officers — Ware also said that he knew he wasn't allowed to have a gun as a felon.

Adams focused his closing statement on the actions of the officers, saying they acted wrongly during the stop and discriminated against Ware because of his socioeconomic status and criminal history.

Ware can be heard asking the officers repeatedly why he couldn't just "get a ticket and go," something that would have been afforded to any other citizen, Adams said.

Over defense objection, District Judge Bill LaFortune had ruled that morning that the jury would not hear instructions on self-defense or heat-of-passion manslaughter.

During jury instruction, a judge informs jurors what law is applicable in a case before they are dismissed to decide among themselves a unanimous verdict.

Adams requested the jury be instructed on self-defense and manslaughter before the trial began, but LaFortune said he would wait to make a final decision until all evidence was presented.

Ware testified that he was in fear for his life, Adams argued, but Gray pointed to case law that makes clear Oklahomans have no legal right to resist a traffic stop, lawful or not, nor can they use deadly force to resist an arrest.

LaFortune agreed, saying law states self-defense cannot be invoked by an aggressor or one who voluntarily enters into a situation with a deadly weapon.

Gray later reminded the jury that Ware was the only party who ever brandished, pointed or fired a gun during the traffic stop.

LaFortune also said he didn’t find sufficient evidence to support an instruction of heat-of-passion manslaughter, which is defined as homicide perpetrated without the design to effect death and in a heat of passion, in Johnson's shooting.

Under Oklahoma law, a person commits murder in the first degree when that person unlawfully and with malice aforethought causes the death of another human being.

Gray finished his closing summary reminding the jury that Ware testified that when he shot Johnson and Zarkeshan, he meant only to "incapacitate" them.

"God, was he successful," Gray said gravely.

Ware later said the term might not have been the best word to use; he was just trying to be "fancy."

"You've got intent," Gray told the jury. "You've got everything you need."

Kunzweiler had earlier told them: "Find him guilty."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.