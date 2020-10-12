Update: Victim identified after 3-year-old reports fatal shooting of father west of downtown Tulsa

Update, Tuesday 3:25 p.m.: Police identified the victim of this shooting as Phillip Luster, 37.
The story as it appeared in Tuesday's print version is below.
Federal, local and tribal authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a neighborhood west of downtown Tulsa, a police official said Monday evening.
Officers responded after a 3-year-old boy went to a convenience store in the 500 block of South 33rd West Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday and said his father had been shot, Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said. He said a witness reported finding the man shot to death outside a home along 36th West Avenue near Admiral Boulevard around the same time. The area is north of the Arkansas River about a mile west of downtown.
Police at the scene said the man killed was likely in his late 20s. Watkins confirmed Monday night that the man, whose name he said was withheld “to give family more time” to process the loss, was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and that the shooting occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department had an official at the scene simultaneously with members of the Tulsa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this summer that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never legally disestablished for purposes of enforcing the federal Major Crimes Act on offenses committed by or against Native Americans within the reservation’s 11-county jurisdiction. The area includes much of the city of Tulsa.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa is expected to handle any potential prosecution in the homicide. The death is Tulsa’s 66th reported homicide of 2020.
