Tulsa police and federal law enforcement worked to arrest a man accused of fatally beating another man to death with a water key late Thursday night. 

Kyle Freeman, 34, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Friday morning on a hold for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a murder complaint.

Freeman, a tribal citizen, is accused of having fatally hit Donald Thomas, 36, over the head multiple times with a water key, a metal T-handle tool, during a fight late Thursday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a reported assault at a home in the 4600 block of East Admiral Boulevard about 11 p.m. Thursday and found Thomas, who was pronounced dead a few minutes later. 

Thomas, whose death is Tulsa's 46th homicide of 2020, was also a tribal citizen. The FBI and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police were notified. 

Creek County Sheriff's deputies reportedly arrested Freeman on a traffic stop Friday morning in the 6200 block of New Sapulpa Road. 

