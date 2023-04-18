A man walked up behind a person in a Tulsa library and shot him in the back of the head Tuesday morning before going to a nearby convenience store and shooting another man in the back of the head, killing him, police said.

The assailant, who police said is believed to have shot random people in both the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., and the QuikTrip at 1513 N. Peoria Ave., was taken into custody outside the QuikTrip and confessed to responding police officers that he had shot both people, police said.

The victim at the library, who was sitting at a desk when he was shot, was taken to a hospital in critical condition shortly after officers and ambulance service personnel arrived around 9:40 a.m., police said.

The man who was shot at the convenience store was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they received calls about both shootings almost simultaneously and that officers responded to the QuikTrip shortly after others arrived at the library.

Witnesses also reported that the assailant shot at least one more round in the convenience store, which was full of customers at the time, but no bystanders were hit, police said.

The shooter sustained an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail, police added.

Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, issued a statement after the events, saying: “QuikTrip’s top priority is always the safety of our employees and customers — a responsibility we take very seriously. We are saddened by the tragic event that took place this morning and we are working closely with Tulsa Police and will continue to assist with their ongoing investigation.”

In a statement sent Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa City-County Library officials said they are “deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred today, April 18, at Rudisill Regional Library,” one of the library system's branch libraries. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims.”

“The Library is committed to supporting its employees and customers in this difficult time and is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. The Rudisill Regional Library will remain closed until further notice,” the statement says.

What to know about 988, the new suicide and crisis helpline