Update: Two arrested after fatal shooting in north Tulsa

Update (6 a.m. Thursday): Randy Byers was found dead from gunshot wounds at the home in north Tulsa.

Jermaijah Powell, 20, and Christon Anderson, 20, were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a north Tulsa house Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting in the 4900 block of North Garrison Place was reported just before 7 p.m., Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

No information about the shooter was available Wednesday night, but detectives were interviewing witnesses, he said.

Another shooting had occurred about an hour earlier at an apartment complex in south Tulsa.

A witness reported hearing about half a dozen shots about 6 p.m.

Police said the victim in that shooting, at the Waterstone Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, was not cooperating with the investigation and was taken by personal vehicle to the Oklahoma State University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It was not known whether the two shootings are connected.