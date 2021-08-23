Update: Tulsa kidnapping suspect found dead after months-long investigation results in his arrest

Police officers patrolling the city also targeted any vehicle matching the description in traffic stops.

Eight days after the abduction, Webb was pulled over in east Tulsa. His information was gathered, including his pickup’s VIN, and his vehicle matched all nine specifications, but he was released at the scene due to there still being “a large number of potential suspect vehicles,” a police affidavit states.

Detectives continued narrowing the list for several weeks, at one point getting it down to nine potential suspects in Tulsa and surrounding counties.

“We spent the next month focused on (Webb) and everything we could find out about him,” Adams said.

A mid-July search warrant on Webb’s phone number reportedly showed that his cellphone had pinged in the area of the kidnapping during the approximate time of the crime.

Detectives also noted in the affidavit that Webb’s vehicle matched that described in a March 26 field interview report in which an 11-year-old girl and her friend reported that a man in a pickup had pulled around to address the girls while they were on a walk in east Tulsa, calling them “cute” before attempting to block them with his vehicle. The girls escaped to a home, the affidavit states.