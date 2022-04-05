Update: Three boys detained after two east Tulsa carjackings within an hour

Three boys are in jail after they were found in a stolen Mercedes in east Tulsa on Tuesday morning, Tulsa police said in a news release.

The victim of an armed carjacking in the 1600 block of South 128th East Avenue had told officers he was coming home with his wife around midnight early Tuesday and was confronted by two light-skinned Black or Hispanic men or boys. One of them pulled out a gun and stole the couple's 2007 Ford Edge, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

One hour later another armed carjacking occurred near 3000 S. 132nd East Ave. The robbers' description was the same. They approached the victim as he was going into a residence, pulled out a handgun and took his 2010 black Mercedes sedan, according to police.

The Ford was found abandoned in front of the second victim’s address when officers arrived. ​

Police received a call about 11:30 a.m. from the Plaza East Apartments, 1618 S. 131st East Place, about several "suspicious" boys driving a black Mercedes sedan the caller thought might have been stolen.

Officers located the Mercedes, which they determined had been stolen the night before in one of the carjackings.

The three boys in the car were detained, and a 9 mm pistol and "multiple varieties of prescription drugs" were found in the car.

Investigators were still interviewing the boys at the time information about the arrests was released. Two of the boys will be jailed on "at least" two complaints of armed robbery, police said.

