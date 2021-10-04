Update: Suspected shooter arrested after man found mortally wounded in north Tulsa street

A suspected shooter was arrested Monday afternoon after a man was found mortally wounded in a north Tulsa street.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of East Pine Street about 10 minutes after midnight and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, in the street.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and died en route to a hospital, according to a Tulsa Police news release. His next-of-kin has not yet been notified, police said.

Marquelon Johnson, 21, was arrested that afternoon on a complaint of first-degree murder in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

