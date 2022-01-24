 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Suspected explosive device found in car in Broken Arrow 'rendered safe'; all roadways reopened
Update: Suspected explosive device found in car in Broken Arrow 'rendered safe'; all roadways reopened

  • Updated
  • 0
Update 7:30 p.m.: The Tulsa Police Department has rendered the explosive device "safe," and 71st Street and the Creek Turnpike ramps have been reopened, Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said.

One person was arrested on a shoplifting complaint, and a second person was arrested on a complaint of possessing/manufacturing an explosive device, Walker said.

Broken Arrow and Tulsa police are investigating a possible explosive device found in a car during a traffic stop near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

Police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have closed 71st Street from 209th East Avenue to the Creek Turnpike and the turnpike's exit and entrance ramps at that location.

Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of East Kenosha Street about 3:45 p.m. The vehicle reportedly had been involved in a shoplifting incident, he said.

The officer then found the suspicious device in the vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that it closed the turnpike ramps at 4:20 p.m.

Broken Arrow police said someone has been detained and that the Tulsa Police Bomb Squad is assisting.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

