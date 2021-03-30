Update: Suspected driver in Monday pursuit crash arrested, charged with manslaughter after woman's body recovered from Arkansas River

Lara-Garcia swam away from the car and was taken into custody, and an officer jumped into the river to try to save a male passenger, who was found face down and unresponsive in the water about 100 yards from the point of impact, police said Monday.

That man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, Meulenberg said.

The driver was not seriously injured and later told police that a woman, later identified as Medina, had been in the car's back seat.

The dive team was unable to find a body in the car at daybreak Monday, and the Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue crews continued the search downstream to the 71st Street bridge to no avail.

Lara-Garcia was released as the investigation continued, Meulenberg said, but police are now asking that he turn himself in immediately.

“Or we’re going to go pick him up,” he added.

Lara-Garcia was not wanted by police before the pursuit.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Medina’s cause of death, for it was unclear externally whether she succumbed to injuries from the crash or the water.