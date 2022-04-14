Update: Suspect dies after police shoot to end standoff; woman found dead inside house

Update (8:45 a.m.): The suspect died, police said. He has not been identified.

"We have not confirmed names yet as we are working that information," Officer Danny Bean said.

A man was shot by police and then taken into custody after apparently shooting a man, killing a woman and keeping police at bay for hours Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The man had fired shots at police multiple times from inside a house near Fourth Place and 73rd East Avenue, between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive, where police thought he was holding a wounded woman hostage.

After taking the man into custody just before 7 p.m., officers entered the house and found the woman dead, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The man who had been shot Wednesday afternoon was able to leave the residence and call the police to the scene, Meulenberg said.

He had been shot at least three times but was stable when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Meulenberg said.

A relative at the scene told Meulenberg that the woman in the house was the sister of the man who reported being shot.

Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said firefighters arrived first at the scene, where a man told them he was at the house by himself. But responding officials saw a little boy in the bed of a pickup in the driveway, and the child told them his mother was hurt inside the house.

When firefighters asked the man again whether anyone was in the house, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, Little said. One of the firefighters was able to grab the child and get him to safety in a fire truck, Little said.

Officers who responded before 3 p.m. were shot at from inside the home, Meulenberg said. An officer was hit by a ricocheting bullet that grazed his hand, and a fire truck was struck by at least one bullet.

“He is still out here in the fight,” Meulenberg said of the injured officer while the standoff continued. “He is not requiring any major medical care at this time.”

More shots were fired out a window at police officers just before 6:30 p.m., and then the man came to a doorway. Because police feared that he had the woman hostage inside and might go back in, a police officer shot him in a shoulder, and he was knocked to the ground by the impact, Meulenberg said. Police then took him into custody around 6:45 p.m.

Meulenberg said earlier that the man is “a known suspect to some of the officers,” noting that they were calling him by name while engaging in dialogue during the standoff.

The man’s father was on the phone with him from outside the house, sobbing and pleading for an end to the situation.

The man reportedly hung up when officers asked the father to try to get the woman inside the house on the phone.

No officers fired any shots at the man until the standoff’s end, Meulenberg said.

Tulsa Honor Academy’s middle school, just west of Sheridan near Third Street, was put on lockdown during the nearby police response. Administrators worked with Tulsa Public Schools campus police to safely dismiss students for the day, a spokesperson confirmed. Bell Elementary, also near the middle school, was on modified lockdown for part of the afternoon.

