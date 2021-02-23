Update: Suspect arrested after man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash

One of the guests later told detectives with a lawyer present that he got into his truck to follow Hurd to make sure he “was alright” and found Davis sitting inside it. He said he nearly caught Hurd’s car near the intersection where he was later found dead. The man told detectives that Hurd slowed as he motioned for him to roll down his window but suddenly sped away, continuing on 14th Street.

The man told police he continued driving onto the entrance ramp to the Broken Arrow Expressway’s eastbound lanes when he saw that Davis had climbed onto his passenger door. He said that after pulling Davis back into the truck, he saw that Davis was holding a gun, and Davis reportedly told him that he had fired a shot into the air, according to the affidavit.

Hurd’s girlfriend had given the gun to the man when Hurd was destroying things in her home to keep it away from Hurd, the affidavit states. The man told police he had handed the gun to Davis when they got into the truck and told him to put it in the glove box.

Davis, who was on probation for a LeFlore County larceny conviction, had not been arrested by Friday evening. He is described as a 5-foot-5, 189-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.