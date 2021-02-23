Update: Suspect arrested after man found dead of gunshot wound in midtown crash

Update: Casey Davis, accused in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Joshua Hurd, was arrested in LeFlore County and transferred to the Tulsa County jail. He remains held on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in lieu of more than $1 million bond.
A Tulsa man who is accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance told another man shortly after the gun discharged that he had fired it into the air, according to an affidavit filed Friday.
Casey “Doby” Davis, 27, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joshua Hurd.
Emergency responders discovered Hurd dead of a gunshot wound to his head about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in a car that crashed at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, launching Tulsa’s fourth homicide investigation of 2021.
Detectives tracked down Hurd’s girlfriend, who lived near the crash scene, the next day. She told them Hurd had been at her house right before the crash and that the two had gotten into an argument, the affidavit says. Hurd destroyed many items in her home while two other male guests, including Davis, “tried to calm” him, she told the detectives.
Hurd eventually left and reportedly slashed his girlfriend’s vehicle’s tires on the way out, the affidavit states.
One of the guests later told detectives with a lawyer present that he got into his truck to follow Hurd to make sure he “was alright” and found Davis sitting inside it. He said he nearly caught Hurd’s car near the intersection where he was later found dead. The man told detectives that Hurd slowed as he motioned for him to roll down his window but suddenly sped away, continuing on 14th Street.
The man told police he continued driving onto the entrance ramp to the Broken Arrow Expressway’s eastbound lanes when he saw that Davis had climbed onto his passenger door. He said that after pulling Davis back into the truck, he saw that Davis was holding a gun, and Davis reportedly told him that he had fired a shot into the air, according to the affidavit.
Hurd’s girlfriend had given the gun to the man when Hurd was destroying things in her home to keep it away from Hurd, the affidavit states. The man told police he had handed the gun to Davis when they got into the truck and told him to put it in the glove box.
Davis, who was on probation for a LeFlore County larceny conviction, had not been arrested by Friday evening. He is described as a 5-foot-5, 189-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.