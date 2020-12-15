Update: Subject dead after Glenpool police officer fires shot responding to domestic dispute call

Update: The man a Glenpool police officer shot at Tuesday following an altercation is dead, an FBI spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
Officers responded to an address along 149th Place between Yukon and Vancouver avenues, just west of U.S. 75, Tuesday evening in reference to a domestic dispute.
At some point, an officer became involved in an altercation with Julian Rose, who reportedly injured him or her.
“A GPD officer discharged his weapon after an altercation with a suspect,” Mandy Vavrinak, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Tuesday night. “The suspect injured the officer during the altercation prior to the officer firing at the suspect."
The officer is expected to make a full recovery, Vavrinak said Wednesday.
Rose is affiliated with the Muscogee Creek Nation, FBI spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said, and as such the FBI is investigating under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
His manner of death remains an ongoing investigation, Dalberis said.
No further information was available.
GLENPOOL — A Glenpool police officer who had been injured by a suspect shot at the person Tuesday evening, but the Glenpool Police Department would not release information about whether the person was actually shot or how the officer was wounded.
However, a reporter is at the scene, which is on 149th Place between Yukon and Vancouver avenues, just west of U.S. 75, and saw a medical examiner's vehicle leave just before 10 p.m.
A brief statement released by the Glenpool Police Department says: "Earlier this evening a GPD officer discharged his weapon after an altercation with a suspect. The suspect injured the officer during the altercation prior to the officer firing at the suspect."
A public information officer for the Police Department said that because the case involves a Native American, the FBI is in charge of the investigation and further information must come from that agency.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.