Update: Stillwater shooting victim identified; man arrested in connection to slaying

Update (7:30 a.m. Friday): Stillwater Police identified the decedent as Landon Ray Aufleger, 25, of Stillwater.

Darrin Joseph Bacchus, 25, of Stillwater has been arrested in connection with the slaying.

Those with additional information may contact investigators at 405-372-4171.

The story below published in Friday's Tulsa World:

A man was killed in Stillwater late Thursday afternoon in a shooting outside a barbershop on Main Street, Stillwater police said.

A physical altercation occurred inside Headliners Barbershop, 1203 S. Main St., about a mile from Oklahoma State University’s campus, and continued into the parking lot, police said.

The victim left the parking lot, driving east on 12th Avenue. Gunshots were fired at his vehicle, and it came to a stop at 12th Avenue and Lewis Street.

The victim died at the scene, police said, and a person of interest is in custody.