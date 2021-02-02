Update: Slaying suspect lived with victims, Muskogee Police say after man, 5 children found dead

Update (12:15 p.m.): Police identified the man in custody as 25-year-old Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.
According to Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin, Pridgeon resided in the home along with the six homicide victims.
Another resident of the home, a woman who was critically injured, is reportedly conscious and in stable condition at an area hospital.
Hamlin said all victims had been shot. Police have not identified the victims, saying the family notifications are not complete.
Police have an individual in custody after a man and four children were found dead early Tuesday at a home in east Muskogee.
Officers had responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in a home off South York. According to Muskogee Police, officers saw an armed man and one fired a shot at the individual.
The shot missed, police said, and the man fled but was was apprehended after a short foot chase. Police have not identified the man taken into custody.
A fifth child was also found in the residence and was pronounced dead after being transported to a Tulsa hospital. A woman found in the home was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Muskogee Police.
The children are believed to be elementary-school age or younger, according to a police spokeswoman.
In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee Public Schools officials said a Creek Elementary student had died overnight and counselors would be made available through the district.
“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a news release. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”
