Update: Silver Alert ended for missing Bartlesville man with dementia

Update: Silver Alert ended for missing Bartlesville man with dementia

Update: Springer was found safe in Hominy, according to a news release from the Bartlesville Police Department. 

Bartlesville police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Friday afternoon. 

Eugene Springer, 85, was reportedly last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Southeast Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. 

Springer was reportedly wearing a University of Oklahoma ball cap and drives a gray 2016 Honda CRV 4-door with Oklahoma license plate CRZ420. Springer reportedly has dementia. 

Anyone with information on Springer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 or local law enforcement. 

