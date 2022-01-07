 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Shooting victim found on porch becomes Tulsa's second homicide victim of 2022
0 Comments

Update: Shooting victim found on porch becomes Tulsa's second homicide victim of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
shoot map

Police found one person critically injured following a shooting near Admiral Place and Florence Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The man later died.

 Google Maps

A man critically injured in a shooting east of downtown on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, becoming the city’s second homicide victim this year.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Admiral Place and Florence Avenue about 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound on the porch of a home, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday, police reported.

He is Tulsa’s second homicide victim of 2022; Sarah Maguire, a 29-year-old woman, was found beaten to death in her west Tulsa home the day before.

Investigators learned that three people approached the man who was killed Wednesday night and a friend as they were arriving at the home and that a fight ensued, resulting in the discharge of at least one round from a gun.

Witnesses told police two men and a woman fled on foot. Officers were unable to find any suspects.

Police had not released suspect descriptions or the victim’s identity by Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert