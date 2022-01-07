Update: Shooting victim found on porch becomes Tulsa's second homicide victim of 2022

A man critically injured in a shooting east of downtown on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, becoming the city’s second homicide victim this year.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Admiral Place and Florence Avenue about 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound on the porch of a home, according to a news release.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday, police reported.
He is Tulsa’s second homicide victim of 2022; Sarah Maguire, a 29-year-old woman, was found beaten to death in her west Tulsa home the day before.
Investigators learned that three people approached the man who was killed Wednesday night and a friend as they were arriving at the home and that a fight ensued, resulting in the discharge of at least one round from a gun.
Witnesses told police two men and a woman fled on foot. Officers were unable to find any suspects.
Police had not released suspect descriptions or the victim’s identity by Thursday evening.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.