Update: Shooting victim found on porch becomes Tulsa's second homicide victim of 2022

A man critically injured in a shooting east of downtown on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, becoming the city’s second homicide victim this year.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Admiral Place and Florence Avenue about 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound on the porch of a home, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday, police reported.

He is Tulsa’s second homicide victim of 2022; Sarah Maguire, a 29-year-old woman, was found beaten to death in her west Tulsa home the day before.

Investigators learned that three people approached the man who was killed Wednesday night and a friend as they were arriving at the home and that a fight ensued, resulting in the discharge of at least one round from a gun.

Witnesses told police two men and a woman fled on foot. Officers were unable to find any suspects.

Police had not released suspect descriptions or the victim’s identity by Thursday evening.