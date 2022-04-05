 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Prisoner caught after walking away from Mack Alford Correctional Center

  • Updated
040622-tul-nws-orlando-joseph

Orlando

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Update: Inmate Joseph Orlando has been found and taken into custody by investigators with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, the department said late Tuesday afternoon.

A man serving five years in the minimum security unit at Mack Alford Correctional Center has unlawfully walked away from the prison near Stringtown in Atoka County, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a Facebook post.

Joseph Orlando, 47, was missing from Tuesday's noon count, and when a recount was conducted he was confirmed absent, the DOC said.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, local law enforcement agencies and teams from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center and Lexington Assessment and Reception Center were activated to begin a search.

Orlando was serving five years for Noble County conspiracy and firearms convictions. Additional charges of escape from confinement will now be pursued, the Department of Corrections said.

Orlando is a 189-pound 6-foot-3-inch white man with low-cut brown hair.

He is a member of the Surenos, a gang with ties to the Mexican Mafia, and has tattoos on his neck, head and body, the DOC reported.

Anyone who may have seen Orlando or know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or notify law enforcement.

