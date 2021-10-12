Update: Police standoff ends following shooting in north Tulsa

An hourslong standoff Tuesday ended with a "person of interest" in the shooting still on the loose, Tulsa police said.

After about five hours, officers cleared the scene in the 4300 block of North Iroquois Avenue, where a 23-year-old man reportedly had been shot in the shoulder by his neighbor. Police eventually determined that the neighbor was not in the residence, Cpt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The 23-year-old reportedly had knocked on his neighbor’s front door, and the neighbor shot him through a window, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Meulenberg said.

After the shooting, officers were told the neighbor might still be in his house, so they surrounded it and attempted to make contact with the man.

Several dozen Special Operations Team officers were at the scene until about 8 p.m. before they determined that the man was not there.

A robot with a camera was sent into the house, and after that SOT members entered the house to search it and make sure he wasn’t inside.