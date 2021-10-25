Update: Police have suspect in custody in Monday morning's fatal shooting near 61st and Peoria

Update: A suspect in this morning’s homicide at the Newport Shores Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue was taken into custody in north Tulsa on Monday evening.
Investigators developed a suspect who lives in the area of the 3100 block of North Lewis Avenue and were trying to execute a search warrant at his house when a standoff began about 5:30 p.m., Officer Andre Baul said.
Baul said they weren't sure whether the suspect was in the house, but three other people were removed from it. One of those three, an uncle of the suspect's, picked up the suspect elsewhere and brought him back to the scene, where police took him into custody around 7:45 p.m., Baul said.
The entrance ramp to the west lanes of the Gilcrease Expressway was closed during the standoff as the house is near the highway entrance.
Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, and found a person who had been shot in front of his apartment, Officer Madelyne Sweger said. The victim died on the way to a hospital.
Baul said police are stretched pretty thin because many officers are still near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue searching for a suspect after an officer was shot in the arm Monday afternoon.
Police continue to search the area southwest of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue for that assailant.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it did not appear that that shooting was related to this morning’s homicide or the standoff.
An earlier version of this story is below:
A man was fatally shot outside his apartment near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Monday morning, police said.
Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, and found the victim in a breezeway, Ofc. Madelyne Sweger said.
Sweger said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot just outside his apartment.
Officers began life-saving efforts that ambulance personnel continued before the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sweger said a couple of the victim's family members were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and were brought downtown for further questioning by investigators.
Officers were additionally attempting to track down a few persons of interest.
The homicide is the third in three days in the Tulsa metro.
A hostage situation involving children turned deadly Saturday at the Seminole Hills Apartments in north Tulsa when a man killed his girlfriend and then himself. The children survived.
Early Sunday, the owner of Miami Nights, a midtown Cuban restaurant and lounge, went into cardiac arrest after trying to break up a fight in the establishment's parking lot, police said. Two men have been arrested.