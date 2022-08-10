Update: Police identify man killed in north Tulsa shooting

Update (1:45 p.m. Wednesday): Police have identified the decedent as Farron Cooper, 23.

According to a news release from Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins, one other individual was injured in the same shooting.

One of three men who were injured — two by gunshots — in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening has died, police said.

A 911 caller reported just before 6 p.m. that a man had been shot in the head and leg in the 4100 block of North Frankfort Avenue, a police dispatcher said.

But responding officers determined that the man with a head injury had not been shot but that two other men had been wounded by gunfire. One of those two men died from the shooting, Capt. Ryan Woods said.

The man with the head injury and the man who had nonfatal gunshot wounds were both stable at a hospital, Woods said.

Homicide Unit detectives were at the scene later Tuesday evening, but police didn’t yet know what led to the shootings or how many people were involved.

Additional people were present when the shooting happened in the street, Woods said.

No arrests had been made, and no suspect information had been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.