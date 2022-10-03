Update: Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting at McLain homecoming game

Police have identified the teenager killed Friday at McLain High School and said three other people were injured when several shots were fired during the homecoming game that evening.

Terron Yarbrough, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old who was shot was stabilized after being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police shared additional information Monday that two other victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl, also were injured in the shooting. Detectives discovered those victims at a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Monday that no further details would be provided that might jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Officers on Friday were unsuccessful in their search for the shooter, believed also to be 17.

Police have asked anyone with information helpful to the investigation to come forward. The Tulsa Police Department's nonemergency number is 918-596-9222.

Yarbrough is among seven teenagers who have been shot and killed in Tulsa this year.

Classes at McLain were canceled Monday, but students were offered grief counseling at the school. Tulsa Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that classes also would not be held at McLain on Tuesday.

Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancellation was due to Friday night's shooting.

McLain, at 4929 N. Peoria Ave., was hosting a homecoming game against Miami High School. Miami's superintendent has said the district will suspend further activity with McLain in Tulsa as a result of the violence.

Cleveland Public Schools' superintendent said Monday that his team wouldn't be traveling to McLain for Friday's scheduled game after parents expressed safety concerns.

2021 video: Rival gangs "seem to be shooting it up," Tulsa police chief says