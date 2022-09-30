Update: One dead after shooting at southeast Tulsa apartment complex

One person has been killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Tulsa.

The shooting occurred Friday evening at the Echo Trail apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The complex is just east of U.S. 169 between 61st and 71st streets.

A 911 dispatcher said a caller said a friend had been shot in the chest about 7:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene,” and several people were attempting to help an 18- or 19-year-old teenager who had been shot three times in the chest, Sgt. Joseph Snoddy said.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

He and several other apartment residents were sitting in a gazebo in the middle of the complex when he was shot, video evidence shows.

Two young men were the apparent shooters, but the video police have reviewed is from far away and doesn’t show any identifying features.

Police don't yet know the relationship, if any, between the victim and the shooters.

The assailants might frequent Echo Trail or the nearby Greens at Bedford apartment complex, Snoddy said. Any residents or anyone else who might have information about them is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.