Update: Muskogee police identify those involved in fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon

Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police identified the man killed in an apparent gunfight Wednesday as 18-year-old Roy Thorton.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Randy Cotton remains at a Tulsa-area hospital, where he will be detained by Muskogee Police in connection with Thorton's death.

The story below published in Thursday's Tulsa World:

One person was killed and another was injured in an apparent gun fight in Muskogee, the Muskogee Police Department said in a news release.

About 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Fremont Avenue for shots being fired. Two cars, a red one and a silver one, were involved, and when officers were on their way, they found the red car stopped near Ninth Street and Columbus Avenue.

A person in that car was injured with an apparent gunshot wound, police said, and that person was transported to a Muskogee hospital.

A short time later, hospital security reported a silver car with bullet holes had arrived. Another gunshot victim was found and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Police said the two people were apparently exchanging gunfire when they were hit, and one of them has died. It’s unclear which person died.

The other person is being detained at the hospital.