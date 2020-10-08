Update: Man sought in north Tulsa double-shooting, homicide arrested in Hominy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The neighbor told the group he didn’t steal the plants, and the second shooting victim told police he walked out of the neighbor’s home about that time and stood on the porch with his hand behind his back, implying that he had a gun.

The second victim said he told the group that he was only there to “see that things don’t escalate,” but Marshall pulled out a gun and said, “I have a gun, too,” the affidavit states.

After an exchange of words, Marshall is accused of shooting at the second victim, striking him and Clark, who was inside the house.

The second victim told police he was only “bluffing” and didn’t actually have a gun. A search of the home corroborated that, police said, and officers found a gun thrown along the path where Marshall was said to have fled on foot after the shooting.

Clark and the second victim were hospitalized, and Clark later died.

Marshall is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after he pled guilty to possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, the affidavit states.