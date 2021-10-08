Update: Man shoots himself in front of police investigating his mother's homicide

Update (7 a.m. Friday): Tulsa Police say after they were led on a pursuit of Tommy Carmichel, officers witnessed the man shoot himself. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release.

Police are searching for a man who fled from officers investigating the city’s 43rd homicide after the man’s mother was found dead in her home.

Officers received a call about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a dead body and responded to the victim’s home in the 5800 block of South Rockford Avenue, near Peoria Avenue.

Carol Longacre, 69, was found dead in the bathtub, and her car was missing, according to a Tulsa police news release early Thursday.

Officers later attempted to contact the victim’s son, Tommy Carmichel, 46, in the Berryhill area. He was supposed to have been at his mother’s house that day, according to investigators. When officers found him, Carmichel fled, initiating a police pursuit that ended near Chandler Park at 6500 W. 21st St.

Carmichel fled on foot into a wooded area and had not been located as of early Thursday evening, police said.