Update: Man in custody after shot fired while officer responding to protective order call

A standoff in north Tulsa on Monday ended without serious injury and with an arrest.

Officers had been called about a protective order violation at a residence on Kenosha Avenue just north of Mohawk Boulevard. James Wright, the man who engaged in the standoff with police, reportedly had violated a protective order obtained by a neighbor, Officer Andre Baul said.

Further information about the incident that precipitated the call to police was not available.

The first officer who arrived at the residence was talking with the neighbor when a gunshot was fired that sounded like it was aimed in their direction, Baul said. The officer and neighbor ran for cover — neither being hit with the gunshot — and the standoff soon ensued.

About 3:45 p.m., Wright came out of the house “on his own free will” and decided not to go back inside because of a chemical agent officers had shot into the house. Officers then took Wright into custody without incident.

“This is the resolution we always hope and strive for — for them to come out peacefully and for us to really not have to use any action against them,” Baul said.

Wright reportedly had a knife on him when he was detained, but he was not brandishing it at officers.

Police were still investigating and searching for a possible firearm later Monday.