Update: Man found dead outside friend's Turley home ID'd; deputies solicit tips in homicide investigation

Editor's note: This story was edited after publication to include the victim's name.

A Turley woman discovered her friend dead in his vehicle in her driveway Monday morning, beginning Tulsa County’s latest homicide investigation.

The woman, who lives near 56th Street North and Lewis Avenue, told deputies she noticed the man sitting in his vehicle in her driveway when she was rushing a child to school, said Casey Roebuck, communications director for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

She was able to check on him when she returned about 9:15 a.m., and she realized he was dead.

The man, later identified as James Hillary Williams, had reportedly been trying to reach the woman the night before via phone and left her voicemails.

“I don’t know the content of the messages,” Roebuck said. “We just know that he was alive as of about 1:08 a.m. this morning and was attempting to contact her.”

Deputies said Williams, 41, suffered some kind of obvious trauma in a homicide, but they were waiting for the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of his wounds.