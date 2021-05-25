Update: Man found dead of gunshot wounds in west Tulsa identified

Update: Tulsa police identified the man found dead in a west Tulsa street Monday as Johnathon Short, 27, after notifying his New York family.

A man was found dead in a west Tulsa street early Monday after some residents awoke to the sound of gunfire.

Tulsa Police Department Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the 4900 block of South Olympia Avenue about 4 a.m., and arriving officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the street.

Investigators have identified the man but had not released his name later Monday pending notification of his next-of-kin.

The death is the 18th homicide police have investigated within the city this year.

Watkins said there were a few surveillance cameras in the area, but he was unsure whether they recorded anything that could point detectives toward what happened. No gun was found at the scene, he said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.