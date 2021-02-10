Update: Man found dead in car after crash in midtown, prompting homicide investigation

A man was found dead in a car that crashed in midtown Tuesday night, Tulsa police reported.

The driver of a black Lexus crashed into a crosswalk sign at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, Lt. Kurt Dodd said. Emergency responders discovered the man dead inside after receiving a call about the crash about 10:20 p.m.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the driver was found with gunshot wounds and was determined to be dead as a result of the crash. Watkins said in a news release the death would be investigated as Tulsa's fourth homicide of 2021.

The intersection was closed Tuesday night as police investigated the death, Dodd said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), email crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org or go to tulsacrimestoppers.org.

