Update: Man fatally shoots his two teenage daughters, himself in Sand Springs

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation. The mother was being interviewed by detectives Tuesday evening.

The names of those involved were not released Tuesday.

Enzbrenner said it was not lost on him that a little more than a week ago and less than a mile away police were dealing with another family murder-suicide. On Jan. 30, the bodies of two toddlers and their parents were found in their home in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.

Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed Anastacia “Staci” Lynn Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2, before killing himself either early that morning or the night before, Enzbrenner said earlier.

All four died from sharp-force injuries, he said

"Where do you get the idea to murder your children?" Enzbrenner asked Tuesday. "This is a family dynamic issue. We just implore people who find themselves in a situation like this to get out. Get help, or call us. There are resources out there. Don't keep it to yourself."

The community needs to band together after these tragedies, he said, adding that "I know we will. We always do."