Update: Man dies after shooting outside east Tulsa apartment

A man died Tuesday after being hospitalized with wounds from a reported shooting Monday night in east Tulsa.
Police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. from the area of the Meadows Apartments at 31st Street and Garnett Road, where they found a man had been shot multiple times. The victim was identified as Matthew Scott Thomason, 37, in a police news release.
Thomason's friends told police they heard shots from the parking lot after he left the apartment. They identified him as the victim lying in the street next to a bicycle. He was hospitalized in what appeared to be stable but critical condition, but detectives were told he died Monday about 11:30 a.m.
Thomason is Tulsa's 72nd homicide victim.
Shell casings for a rifle and pistol were found in a nearby parking lot where two vehicles were found struck by gunfire. No arrest has been made as police report interviewing several witnesses.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
