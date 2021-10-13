Update: Man arrested in connection to shooting after standoff with police in north Tulsa

Update (Wednesday): A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting after he eluded officers during a standoff earlier Tuesday.

Edward Dionta White, 43, was taken into custody by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies around 8:20 p.m. White had reportedly made his way to a north Tulsa Walmart supercenter, according to his arrest report; officers said White was unclothed and causing a disturbance.

White has been held at Tulsa jail on bonds totaling $164,000; he faces complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

An hourslong standoff Tuesday ended with a “person of interest” in the shooting still on the loose, Tulsa police said.

After about five hours, officers cleared the scene in the 4300 block of North Iroquois Avenue, where a 23-year-old man reportedly had been shot in the shoulder by his neighbor. Police eventually determined that the neighbor was not in the residence, Cpt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.