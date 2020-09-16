Update: Man arrested following fatal east Tulsa apartment robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police caught up to a man about 9 hours after he allegedly fatally shot another during an east Tulsa apartment robbery early Wednesday.

Detectives found Andre Roberts and a woman loitering near the victim's car, which had been taken from the scene of the crime earlier that morning, in the parking lot of an east Tulsa motel, according to an arrest and booking report.

A witness nearby told them Roberts admitted to shooting the victim, who has yet to be identified, and said he "got the car" out of the deal, and another witness said they overheard Roberts and the woman discussing the incident and deciding the woman would "take responsibility."

Surveillance footage from the motel also showed Roberts parking the victim's stolen car and "wiping it down," the report states.

Both were taken into custody, and the woman told detectives she had met with the victim the day before, and she knew he would be coming into money so she met with him a second time. After a disagreement, she came back to the apartment with Roberts and confronted the victim, according to the report.

Roberts then shot the victim, and they ransacked his apartment searching for his money, the report states.