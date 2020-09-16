 Skip to main content
Update: Man arrested following fatal east Tulsa apartment robbery

Update: Man arrested following fatal east Tulsa apartment robbery

AndreRoberts.jpg

Roberts

 Courtesy

Police caught up to a man about 9 hours after he allegedly fatally shot another during an east Tulsa apartment robbery early Wednesday.

Detectives found Andre Roberts and a woman loitering near the victim's car, which had been taken from the scene of the crime earlier that morning, in the parking lot of an east Tulsa motel, according to an arrest and booking report. 

A witness nearby told them Roberts admitted to shooting the victim, who has yet to be identified, and said he "got the car" out of the deal, and another witness said they overheard Roberts and the woman discussing the incident and deciding the woman would "take responsibility." 

Surveillance footage from the motel also showed Roberts parking the victim's stolen car and "wiping it down," the report states. 

Both were taken into custody, and the woman told detectives she had met with the victim the day before, and she knew he would be coming into money so she met with him a second time. After a disagreement, she came back to the apartment with Roberts and confronted the victim, according to the report.

Roberts then shot the victim, and they ransacked his apartment searching for his money, the report states. 

Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said officers responded to the shooting at the Colonial Park Apartments in the 7600 block of East 21st Street about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest in the kitchen of his apartment, Pierce said. The man told officers a Black man shot him but couldn't give any other description. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later, becoming Tulsa's 58th homicide victim of 2020. 

In an interview with detectives, Roberts reportedly admitted that he drove the victim's car, only after being shown surveillance footage of himself doing so, but he "claimed not to be the mastermind" and refused further questions, the report states. 

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint Wednesday night. 

-- From staff reports

