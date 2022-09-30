Update: Homicide suspect in custody after Tulsa police clear Cox Business Center downtown

Update (8:41 a.m.): Police say the suspect is in custody.

The search had been connected to a fatal shooting overnight at an apartment complex north of downtown. Further details were not available Friday morning.

Tulsa Police have announced an evacuation at Cox Business Center downtown early Friday as they search for a homicide suspect.

TPD said officers were working to clear the building around 8:20 a.m.

"We are asking citizens to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure," police said.

Deputies with Tulsa County Sheriff's Office also are assisting to safely evacuate the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.