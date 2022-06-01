Update: Five dead, including shooter, at medical building near Saint Francis Hospital

Update (7:30 p.m.): Police have confirmed that five people are confirmed dead after the mass shooting at a medical building in south Tulsa.

The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun, according to Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish.

Police have not identified the shooter, who was among five confirmed dead. Dalgleish said the shooter's fatal wound was self-inflicted.

The situation was active about four to five minutes, Dalgleish said, with the gunman firing both weapons.

Police have not identified any of the victims or anyone specifically targeted by the gunman.

At least four people are dead in a mass shooting at a medical building south of Saint Francis Hospital.

Police believe that one of them is the shooter, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said, adding that the shooter was reported "down" around 5:30 p.m. However, he was not yet sure whether the assailant shot himself or police officers shot him.

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," the Police Department said in a Facebook post around 6 p.m.

Police Department spokesman Preston Jones confirmed around 6:20 p.m. that four people are confirmed dead.

Meulenberg said the situation at the Natalie Building, 64th Street and Yale Avenue, was being treated as "a catastrophic scene." He said police officers were going floor by floor and room by room to rescue people and make sure no additional threats were inside the building.

The Police Department's Special Operations Team, agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and U.S. Marshals Service personnel are at the scene.

Police have shut down traffic on Yale at 61st Street at least to 65th Street and say they don't want people to go to the area.

"We’re asking family members/friends to go to Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park for a reunification site," police said in the Facebook post. Memorial High School is at 5840 S. Hudson Ave.

Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson happened to be at the Saint Francis emergency room when it was locked down about 4:20 p.m., she said.

"They locked it down without announcing anything, but then people heard the large presence of police and responders in the area and were getting alerts on their phones," Dodson said.

The lockdown lasted less than an hour, she said.

"There were approximately 30 people in the ER at the time, but everyone was calm and watching the activity outside and live reports on the TV," Dodson said.

Across the street from the Natalie Building, Robin Cox stood looking at the fortress of law enforcement vehicles blocking the entrance to the building.

"It breaks my heart. You try not to cry in front of people, but I'm sure I'm going to go home tonight and it's going to bother me."

Cox, a 37-year-old mother of four, had just left work at the Springer Building on the west side of Yale Avenue.

"People taking innocent lives. They have families. (They are) taking people from their loved ones."

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

