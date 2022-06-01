Update: Five dead including shooter at medical building near Saint Francis Hospital

Update (7:30 p.m.): Five people are dead after a shooting Wednesday at a building on the Saint Francis campus near 61st and Yale.

The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun, according to Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish. He has been confirmed among the dead.

Police have not identified the shooter, whose fatal wound was self-inflicted, Dalgleish said.

The situation was active about four to five minutes at about 5 p.m., Dalgleish said, with the gunman firing both weapons on the second floor of the Natalie Building.

Police did not identify any of the victims, nor anyone specifically targeted by the gunman.

Reported earlier:

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the situation at the Natalie Building, 64th Street and Yale Avenue, was being treated as "a catastrophic scene." He said police officers were going floor by floor and room by room to rescue people and make sure no additional threats were inside the building.

The Police Department's Special Operations Team, agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and U.S. Marshals Service personnel are at the scene.

Police have shut down traffic on Yale at 61st Street at least to 65th Street and say they don't want people to go to the area.

"We’re asking family members/friends to go to Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park for a reunification site," police said in the Facebook post. Memorial High School is at 5840 S. Hudson Ave.

Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson happened to be at the Saint Francis emergency room when it was locked down about 4:20 p.m., she said.

"They locked it down without announcing anything, but then people heard the large presence of police and responders in the area and were getting alerts on their phones," Dodson said.

The lockdown lasted less than an hour, she said.

"There were approximately 30 people in the ER at the time, but everyone was calm and watching the activity outside and live reports on the TV," Dodson said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

