Update: Driver arrested after homeless man run over, killed in east Tulsa church parking lot

A man has been arrested after allegedly running over two homeless people in an east Tulsa church parking lot, killing one.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a Ford Mustang arrived in the parking lot of Christview Christian Church on Garnett Road. Several homeless people were reportedly sleeping in a van behind the church when Steven Juarez arrived in the Mustang with a female passenger, according to Sgt. Edel Rangel and a Tulsa police news release.

At some point during a confrontation between Juarez and the group from the van, the female passenger reportedly used the car to strike one of the homeless individuals, the news release said.

Police said the two fled in the Mustang but returned to the scene shortly after, when Juarez reportedly drove the car toward a group of people.

"While everyone scattered to not be struck by the Mustang, the victim could not get out of the way in time," police said.

Orlando Laysbad, who reportedly used a wheelchair, died after being run over. While he remained trapped under the vehicle, those who avoided being struck reportedly began to assault the suspect, who was detained when police arrived.

The Mustang driver sustained injuries requiring hospitalization, according to Rangel. His female passenger remains at large, police said.

Police said a first-degree murder charge will be sought against Juarez, but the case could be outside state jurisdiction as the victim was Native American.

The female suspect is described as 19-22 years old, 5-foot-5, about 135 pounds, dyed blonde hair, possibly with a broken nose. Those with info are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Rangel said the commotion drew a large amount of witnesses, most from the nearby homeless community.

The driveway alongside the church, on Garnett between 21st and 31st streets, serves as an entrance to Disney Elementary School. Buses were transporting students by the crime scene early Friday, but the decedent's body was obscured from view by the Mustang still in place next to the church.

Christview Christian Church minister Scott Zimmerman said he was at the crime scene to make leadership aware of the situation. In response to a Tulsa World inquiry about whether leadership had been aware of the homeless community setting up at the church, Zimmerman said the church had been "dealing with" those individuals for more than a year.

