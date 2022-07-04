 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Coweta man sought in Sunday homicide arrested after turning self in

A man was found killed in his northern Tulsa County home Sunday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, and a man who turned himself in has been arrested on a murder complaint.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a report of a man found dead in his home in the 5600 block of North Gillette Avenue. They found Tyler Lane Kirk, 23, dead.

Deputies said Tyler James Lewis, also 23, of Coweta, turned himself in on Monday evening and will be booked into Tulsa County jail on a murder complaint in Kirk's death.

Tulsa County deputies are searching for Tyler James Lewis (pictured) in connection to the death of Tyler Lane Kirk.

Deputies said both Kirk and Lewis are tribal citizens, so they are assisting in an FBI investigation.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

