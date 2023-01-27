 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Couple identified after murder-suicide in south Broken Arrow

Update (10:45 a.m. Friday): Police identified the  two deceased individuals as married couple Diane Carpenter, 66, and Kenneth Carpenter, 56.

According to a news release, they lived together at the residence. An investigation remains ongoing.

The story below published in Friday's Tulsa World:

A man apparently killed himself after killing a woman inside a house in south Broken Arrow on Thursday, Broken Arrow police reported.

Police officers who went to a house in the 2700 block of West Imperial Street, northwest of 131st Street and 145th East Avenue, for a welfare check found the woman dead inside about 3:50 p.m., the Police Department reported in a news release late Thursday.

The officers also "encountered a male suspect inside armed with a knife," the post says.

The man "retreated into the home and refused commands from officers to exit the residence unarmed," police said.

The Broken Arrow Police Department's Special Operations Team began attempts to make contact with the man, whom they eventually found dead inside "with apparent self inflicted wounds."

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that detectives will continue to investigate the deaths.

Video: 988 is the new suicide and crisis helpline

988. That's the new number anyone in America can call or text for help if they feel suicidal or experience mental distress. It is hoped that the shorter number will help people remember the free service and know who to contact.

