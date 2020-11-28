Update: Bartlesville police identify man shot by officers fleeing stolen vehicle from convenience store

Update, Saturday 11:25 a.m.: Police in Bartlesville identified the man shot by officers as 25-year-old Tyler Scott Thomas Rollins. A news release indicates that Rollins is listed in what has been described as stable condition at a Tulsa hospital.

The story as it appeared in Saturday's print version is below.

Bartlesville police officers shot a man Friday evening after he reportedly pulled a gun while fleeing on foot.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Friday near the Casey’s General Store at the intersection of Madison and Adams boulevards, according to a news release from the Bartlesville Police Department.

Officers made contact with a man reportedly wanted on two felony warrants at the convenience store’s gas pumps and observed him in a black Ford Edge reported stolen Thursday. As officers approached, the man fled on foot and during the foot chase pulled a firearm on the two pursuing officers, according to a news release.

Both officers shot the suspect, who was taken to a Bartlesville hospital before being transferred to St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa. No information was available Friday night on his condition.

Neither the man nor officers who shot him have been identified as of Friday night, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, according to a news release.

