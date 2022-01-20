Update: Arrest warrant issued in homicide west of downtown Tulsa

A judge has issued an arrest warrant linked to a Wednesday morning fatal shooting at an apartment complex west of downtown Tulsa.
U.S. Magistrate Susan E. Huntsman issued the warrant late Wednesday. It alleges that Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, committed first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamitric Landrum at the Sandy Park Apartments in the 6300 block of West 11th Place.
Police found Landrum, 20, in the 5900 block of Charles Page Boulevard after receiving a call about 1:18 a.m. Wednesday of a wrecked vehicle in the area, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of the arrest warrant.
Landrum, who was driving a white Ford Edge, had been shot once in the back. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, according to the affidavit.
Landrum’s girlfriend, who was a passenger in the Ford, was hospitalized with crash injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Tulsa police.
Police initially believed Landrum was chasing suspected car burglars when he was shot, but the affidavit says he and his girlfriend were in their apartment when the girlfriend heard someone trying to force open the front door and turn the door handle, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend woke Landrum, and the two saw someone in dark clothing around the corner when they went outside their apartment, according to the affidavit.
The two then drove around the complex looking for the person.
The couple pulled into a nearby parking lot, where they saw two men and a woman talking to a tow truck driver, according to the affidavit.
Landrum told one of the men to go inside, according to the affidavit.
That man, later identified as Wilson, then pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend told Landrum the man was armed, prompting Landrum to start driving away, the affidavit says.
“Wilson started shooting at the vehicle and Landrum grabbed his chest while continuing down Charles Page, where Landrum eventually crashed the vehicle,” the affidavit states.
A witness said the shooter drove away in a gray sport utility vehicle.
Tulsa police investigators determined that Wilson was with his sister in the complex, the affidavit states.
Another witness told investigators she was inside the apartment with the sister and others when she heard three to four gunshots.
The woman told police she went outside and saw Wilson put a black handgun in his pocket, telling her he “busted back” at the people in the white vehicle, the affidavit says.
Wilson is a member of the Muscogee Nation, which gives federal law enforcement jurisdiction in the case since the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Anyone aware of Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 918-596-COPS (2677).